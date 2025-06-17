Safe Landing: IndiGo Flight Navigates Mid-Air Turbulence

A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight experienced significant mid-air turbulence on Monday due to adverse weather, but thanks to the skilled crew, it landed safely, according to the airline's statement on Tuesday.

The aircraft, flight 6E 6811, safely reached its destination in Lucknow after enduring momentary turbulence caused by the active monsoon weather over western India. IndiGo praised its pilots and cabin crew for adhering to established safety protocols during the incident.

This is not the first challenge IndiGo has faced; last month, a similar incident occurred when a flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a severe hailstorm, requiring an emergency response and resulting in minor aircraft damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)