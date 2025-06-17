Safe Landing: IndiGo Flight Navigates Mid-Air Turbulence
A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight faced mid-air turbulence due to adverse weather, but safely landed with the crew following safety protocols. A previous IndiGo flight encountered a hailstorm causing an emergency report at Srinagar Airport, demonstrating challenges presented by India's monsoon weather to aviation safety.
- Country:
- India
A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight experienced significant mid-air turbulence on Monday due to adverse weather, but thanks to the skilled crew, it landed safely, according to the airline's statement on Tuesday.
The aircraft, flight 6E 6811, safely reached its destination in Lucknow after enduring momentary turbulence caused by the active monsoon weather over western India. IndiGo praised its pilots and cabin crew for adhering to established safety protocols during the incident.
This is not the first challenge IndiGo has faced; last month, a similar incident occurred when a flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a severe hailstorm, requiring an emergency response and resulting in minor aircraft damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heroic Lachung Community Rallies to Evacuate Stranded Tourists Amid Adverse Weather
Embraer's Expanding Horizons: Targeting India's Aviation Market
Monsoon Fury: Kerala's Power Infrastructure in Crisis
Air Travel: Navigating The Challenges and Triumphs of the Aviation Industry
Sikkim Restores Chungthang-Phidang Road; Evacuation Efforts Gain Momentum Amid Adverse Weather