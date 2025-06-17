Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Tensions
International airlines are suspending flights to several Middle Eastern destinations due to recent Israeli strikes on Iran. Airlines like Aegean, AirBaltic, Aeroflot, and Emirates have canceled or altered services to affected areas, including Tel Aviv, Tehran, and Beirut, citing security concerns and evolving geopolitical tensions.
Following Israeli airstrikes on Iran, a wave of international airlines has announced the suspension or alteration of flights to and from the Middle East, highlighting the region's volatile security situation.
Aegean Airlines, Air France-KLM, and Air India are among the many airlines canceling operations to destinations such as Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Tehran.
Concerns over safety and regional stability prompt airlines, including Delta and Emirates, to reevaluate flight routes and schedules in the wake of escalating tensions, impacting global travel plans.
