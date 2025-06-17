Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Tensions

Following Israeli airstrikes on Iran, a wave of international airlines has announced the suspension or alteration of flights to and from the Middle East, highlighting the region's volatile security situation.

Aegean Airlines, Air France-KLM, and Air India are among the many airlines canceling operations to destinations such as Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Tehran.

Concerns over safety and regional stability prompt airlines, including Delta and Emirates, to reevaluate flight routes and schedules in the wake of escalating tensions, impacting global travel plans.