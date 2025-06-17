Bamboo Mission: Maharashtra's Path to Empowering Tribal Communities

Maharashtra's government has embarked on a significant mission to transform the lives of tribal communities. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a strong commitment to bringing a sustainable livelihood to these communities by including them in the mainstream economy.

Highlighting this commitment, CM Fadnavis, along with 70-year-old Raghu Aware—a former bonded laborer—planted a bamboo sapling in Palghar district. Aware has transitioned from his victimized past to becoming Maharashtra's first bamboo farmer under the MGNREGA scheme.

The 'Bamboo Mission', part of the state's broader policy on tribal welfare, aims to plant one crore bamboo trees throughout Thane and Palghar districts. This initiative is anticipated to offer sustainable employment opportunities, enhancing the economic integration of tribal populations.

