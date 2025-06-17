Bamboo Mission: Maharashtra's Path to Empowering Tribal Communities
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is spearheading the 'Bamboo Mission' to aid tribals by planting a crore bamboo trees across Thane and Palghar. The initiative seeks to integrate tribals into the mainstream economy through sustainable livelihoods, as demonstrated by a former bonded laborer now turned bamboo farmer.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's government has embarked on a significant mission to transform the lives of tribal communities. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a strong commitment to bringing a sustainable livelihood to these communities by including them in the mainstream economy.
Highlighting this commitment, CM Fadnavis, along with 70-year-old Raghu Aware—a former bonded laborer—planted a bamboo sapling in Palghar district. Aware has transitioned from his victimized past to becoming Maharashtra's first bamboo farmer under the MGNREGA scheme.
The 'Bamboo Mission', part of the state's broader policy on tribal welfare, aims to plant one crore bamboo trees throughout Thane and Palghar districts. This initiative is anticipated to offer sustainable employment opportunities, enhancing the economic integration of tribal populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Terrorism Crackdown: Thane Raids in Focus
Court extends police custody of Thane engineer Ravindra Verma, arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, till June 5.
Two injured by mob carrying firearm, sharp weapons in Thane; eight booked
Maharashtra ATS conducts searches in Thane; incriminating documents seized, 2 cases registered
Maharashtra ATS conducts searches in Thane; 12 detained, incriminating documents seized