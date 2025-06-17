Left Menu

Bamboo Mission: Maharashtra's Path to Empowering Tribal Communities

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is spearheading the 'Bamboo Mission' to aid tribals by planting a crore bamboo trees across Thane and Palghar. The initiative seeks to integrate tribals into the mainstream economy through sustainable livelihoods, as demonstrated by a former bonded laborer now turned bamboo farmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:46 IST
Bamboo Mission: Maharashtra's Path to Empowering Tribal Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's government has embarked on a significant mission to transform the lives of tribal communities. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a strong commitment to bringing a sustainable livelihood to these communities by including them in the mainstream economy.

Highlighting this commitment, CM Fadnavis, along with 70-year-old Raghu Aware—a former bonded laborer—planted a bamboo sapling in Palghar district. Aware has transitioned from his victimized past to becoming Maharashtra's first bamboo farmer under the MGNREGA scheme.

The 'Bamboo Mission', part of the state's broader policy on tribal welfare, aims to plant one crore bamboo trees throughout Thane and Palghar districts. This initiative is anticipated to offer sustainable employment opportunities, enhancing the economic integration of tribal populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025