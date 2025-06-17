Uttar Pradesh Launches Strategic Initiative for Medical Device Manufacturing Hub

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a strategic push to develop a medical device manufacturing hub in Greater Noida, aimed at elevating the region's economic profile. The scheme, spearheaded by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), lays the groundwork for an expansive Medical Device Park in Sector-28.

Manufacturers from high-potential sectors like cancer care, imaging, cardio-respiratory equipment, and more are encouraged to set up units. With applications open until July 7, the initiative provides 21 industrial plots—a mix of 1,000 and 2,100 square metres—creating opportunities for substantial economic growth.

The location's strategic advantage includes proximity to key infrastructure, such as Noida International Airport and upcoming projects like the International Film City. YEIDA's proposal not only offers connectivity through Yamuna Expressway but also plans enhanced logistics via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, inviting a slew of manufacturers to join this promising economic landscape.

