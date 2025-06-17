Left Menu

Japan Plans Evacuation Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

The Japanese embassy in Iran is planning an evacuation of Japanese nationals due to the ongoing Israel-Iran air war. A transport by bus to a neighboring country is being considered as early as Thursday, June 19. The Japanese government is exploring various evacuation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:08 IST
Japan Plans Evacuation Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japanese embassy in Iran announced on Tuesday its contemplation of an evacuation plan for Japanese nationals. In response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, officials are considering a bus transport to a neighboring country, potentially commencing as soon as Thursday, June 19.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed the government's efforts to explore a range of evacuation options for its citizens present in Iran. This move follows the foreign ministry's issuance of an evacuation advisory aimed at ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals amid the ongoing air war.

The precautionary measures are part of Japan's broader strategy to safeguard its citizens in a region increasingly characterized by tension and military activities. The embassy's proactive stance underscores the gravity of the situation and the imperative need for timely action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025