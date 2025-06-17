Japan Plans Evacuation Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

The Japanese embassy in Iran announced on Tuesday its contemplation of an evacuation plan for Japanese nationals. In response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, officials are considering a bus transport to a neighboring country, potentially commencing as soon as Thursday, June 19.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed the government's efforts to explore a range of evacuation options for its citizens present in Iran. This move follows the foreign ministry's issuance of an evacuation advisory aimed at ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals amid the ongoing air war.

The precautionary measures are part of Japan's broader strategy to safeguard its citizens in a region increasingly characterized by tension and military activities. The embassy's proactive stance underscores the gravity of the situation and the imperative need for timely action.

(With inputs from agencies.)