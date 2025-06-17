Left Menu

India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Moving from Agreement to Action

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit London to discuss the implementation of the India-UK free trade agreement. Talks with UK counterparts aim to finalize and implement the trade pact, which seeks to double bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030.

  Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is preparing for critical discussions with his British counterpart Jonathan Reynolds. This comes as part of the implementation phase of the India-UK free trade agreement, which was announced earlier this year on May 6 during Goyal's visit to London.

The visit, scheduled for June 18-19, will see Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Reynolds assessing the progress achieved to date. They plan to map out a time-bound roadmap aimed at the formal finalization and implementation of the agreement, potentially boosting trade substantially between the two nations.

Besides engaging with Reynolds, Goyal will meet Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to discuss macroeconomic policies and investments, and Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Goyal is also set to be an active participant in the India Global Forum and plans to engage with industry leaders across various sectors.

