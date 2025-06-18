Nitish Kumar Unveils Cutting-Edge Mihapur-Punpun Road Project

In a landmark event, Bihar's Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar inaugurated the strategic Bhupatipur–Punpun road section of the Mithapur–Mahuli–Punpun project on Monday.

The road, executed by Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, features a 5 km elevated four-lane and a 10 km at-grade road, making travel across the region fast and efficient.

The project, completed five months ahead of schedule, exemplifies engineering prowess amid challenges like traffic diversion and managing live traffic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)