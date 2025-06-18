Left Menu

Turbulent Times: Air India Cuts International Flights by 15%

Air India has announced a 15% reduction in international flights on widebody aircraft until at least mid-July. This decision comes amid recent operational disruptions, including a devastating crash, geopolitical tensions, and necessary enhanced safety checks on Boeing 777 aircraft, affecting its international operations.

Air India, under the ownership of Tata Group, announced on Wednesday a significant reduction in its international flights on widebody aircraft by 15%. The reduction is scheduled to last until at least mid-July as a response to various operational disruptions.

The airline is undertaking rigorous safety inspections of its Boeing 777 aircraft following a series of incidents, including a tragic crash on June 12 when a flight enroute from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in 241 fatalities, both onboard and on the ground.

In light of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, night curfews in several European and East Asian airspaces, and these intensified safety checks, Air India is aiming to stabilize operations and minimize passenger inconvenience by reducing its services until the specified period.

