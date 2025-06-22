Left Menu

DLF Ventures into Mumbai's Luxury Housing Market

DLF Ltd, India's largest realty firm, plans to launch a luxury housing project worth Rs 2,500 crore in Mumbai within two weeks. The project, developed with Trident Realty, will feature 416 units in its first phase in Andheri. DLF's recent successes include sold-out projects in Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:01 IST
DLF Ventures into Mumbai's Luxury Housing Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DLF Ltd, the largest realty firm in India, is making a grand entry into the Mumbai housing market with the launch of a luxury housing project estimated to be worth Rs 2,500 crore. The launch is anticipated in the next two weeks and marks a significant expansion for the company outside its traditional bases.

The initial phase will consist of over 400 homes, specifically 416 units, located in the Andheri suburb. DLF has secured all necessary regulatory approvals and has teamed up with Delhi-based Trident Realty to develop this project.

The move into Mumbai's luxury market follows DLF's recent success in Gurugram, where it launched and sold out multiple projects. DLF's strong financial performance, with an increase in net profits and total income, underscores its growing momentum in the competitive real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025