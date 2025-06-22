DLF Ventures into Mumbai's Luxury Housing Market

DLF Ltd, the largest realty firm in India, is making a grand entry into the Mumbai housing market with the launch of a luxury housing project estimated to be worth Rs 2,500 crore. The launch is anticipated in the next two weeks and marks a significant expansion for the company outside its traditional bases.

The initial phase will consist of over 400 homes, specifically 416 units, located in the Andheri suburb. DLF has secured all necessary regulatory approvals and has teamed up with Delhi-based Trident Realty to develop this project.

The move into Mumbai's luxury market follows DLF's recent success in Gurugram, where it launched and sold out multiple projects. DLF's strong financial performance, with an increase in net profits and total income, underscores its growing momentum in the competitive real estate sector.

