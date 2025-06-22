Air India Reroutes Flights Amidst Tensions in Gulf Region

Amidst rising tensions between Israel and Iran, Air India announced on Sunday that it is bypassing certain airspaces over the Persian Gulf. This decision pertains to flights to destinations such as the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, as well as some routes to and from Europe and North America, which could result in longer flight times.

A spokesperson for Air India explained that the airline is currently not flying over the airspaces of Iran, Iraq, and Israel. These changes are part of proactive measures aimed at enhancing passenger safety. Air India is closely coordinating with its external security advisors to monitor the evolving situation and is prepared to implement further precautions if necessary.

India has intensified its efforts to evacuate its nationals from Iran, operating multiple flights to return citizens from the conflict-affected region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing crisis with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, urging urgent de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy. This follows the United States conducting 'massive precision' airstrikes on Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)