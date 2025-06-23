Middle East Travel Chaos: Air France KLM Cancels Flights
Air France KLM has announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh on Sunday and Monday. This disruption follows the recent U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, escalating tensions in the Middle East and affecting international travel operations.
Air France KLM announced a suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh this weekend, impacting travel in the Middle East amid rising tensions.
The cancellations come in the wake of U.S. military actions targeting Iran's nuclear sites, intensifying regional instability and affecting global air travel routes.
This decision underscores the broader impact of geopolitical conflicts on international airlines operating in the region.
