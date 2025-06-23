Left Menu

Middle East Travel Chaos: Air France KLM Cancels Flights

Air France KLM has announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh on Sunday and Monday. This disruption follows the recent U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, escalating tensions in the Middle East and affecting international travel operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 01:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The cancellations come in the wake of U.S. military actions targeting Iran's nuclear sites, intensifying regional instability and affecting global air travel routes.

This decision underscores the broader impact of geopolitical conflicts on international airlines operating in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

