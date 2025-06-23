Left Menu

UAE and Assam Strengthen Ties: Trade, Investment, and Connectivity on the Agenda

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss enhancing trade, connectivity, and investments between UAE and Assam. Both officials emphasized the potential for collaboration to boost economic relations between the regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a noteworthy diplomatic meeting, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, engaged in discussions with Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday.

The meeting, held at Lok Sewa Bhawan, underscored the UAE's interest in expanding trade, enhancing connectivity, and exploring investment avenues in Assam. Assam's Chief Minister expressed optimism about these prospects.

There is immense potential for the North East to serve as a pivotal collaborator, facilitating stronger ties between the two nations, according to Sarma's post on the social media platform 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

