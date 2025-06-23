UAE and Assam Strengthen Ties: Trade, Investment, and Connectivity on the Agenda

In a noteworthy diplomatic meeting, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, engaged in discussions with Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday.

The meeting, held at Lok Sewa Bhawan, underscored the UAE's interest in expanding trade, enhancing connectivity, and exploring investment avenues in Assam. Assam's Chief Minister expressed optimism about these prospects.

There is immense potential for the North East to serve as a pivotal collaborator, facilitating stronger ties between the two nations, according to Sarma's post on the social media platform 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)