UAE and Assam Strengthen Ties: Trade, Investment, and Connectivity on the Agenda
The United Arab Emirates ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss enhancing trade, connectivity, and investments between UAE and Assam. Both officials emphasized the potential for collaboration to boost economic relations between the regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In a noteworthy diplomatic meeting, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, engaged in discussions with Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday.
The meeting, held at Lok Sewa Bhawan, underscored the UAE's interest in expanding trade, enhancing connectivity, and exploring investment avenues in Assam. Assam's Chief Minister expressed optimism about these prospects.
There is immense potential for the North East to serve as a pivotal collaborator, facilitating stronger ties between the two nations, according to Sarma's post on the social media platform 'X'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Remembering Stu Wilson: All Blacks Legend and Rugby Ambassador
Engineering Triumph: Chenab Rail Bridge Elevates India's Connectivity
Vande Bharat Express: A Blessing for Kashmir's Connectivity
Haryana's Hisar Airport Launches New Era of Connectivity
Expansion Plans for Tumakuru: Metro Connectivity and Greater Bengaluru Integration