Germany's Ambitious Investment Surge for Economic Revival

Germany has unveiled a draft budget for 2025 and a framework for 2026, focusing on record investments to rejuvenate its stagnant economy. The drafts account for substantial increases in spending, including a rise in interest payments by 2029, and prioritize defense and infrastructure development through massive borrowing plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:26 IST
Germany's cabinet has given the green light to an ambitious budget framework aimed at pulling the nation out of a two-year economic stagnation. The draft budget, approved on Tuesday, outlines significant investments totaling 115.7 billion euros in 2025 and 123.6 billion euros in 2026, marking a considerable increase compared to previous years. Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasized that annual federal investments would balloon to nearly 120 billion euros by 2029.

The surge in investment will be mirrored by a rapid escalation in debt interest payments, which are predicted to double from 30 billion euros currently to 61.9 billion euros by 2029. Despite the sharp rise in interest obligations, Germany's expenditure on debt interest as a percentage of GDP remains lower than that of other major European economies, according to the International Monetary Fund.

In addition to economic investments, the budget plans a significant hike in defense spending, boosting it to 3.5% of the country's economic output by 2029. This will be facilitated by major borrowing initiatives, including a 500-billion-euro infrastructure fund. The development follows the provisional budget setup post the collapse of former Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Final details of the 2025 budget are expected to be settled in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

