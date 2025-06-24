India Targets Unfair Trading with Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Imports

India has taken decisive action against underpriced imports by imposing anti-dumping duties on six Chinese products. The move aims to protect domestic manufacturers from unfair competition and follows recommendations from the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, part of the commerce ministry.

The affected products include industrial inputs such as PEDA, Acetonitrile, and Vitamin-A Palmitate, with duties now set to be in place for five years. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs announced the imposition of these measures, reflecting India's broader strategy to support local industries.

These anti-dumping duties are a response to the widening trade deficit with China, which reached USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25. The initiative also seeks to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities by creating a level playing field for local producers against foreign competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)