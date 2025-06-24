Left Menu

India Targets Unfair Trading with Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Imports

India has levied anti-dumping duties on six Chinese products to protect domestic industries from underpriced imports. The duties, valid for five years, were recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies. The initiative aims to boost domestic manufacturing and address the trade deficit with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:08 IST
India Targets Unfair Trading with Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken decisive action against underpriced imports by imposing anti-dumping duties on six Chinese products. The move aims to protect domestic manufacturers from unfair competition and follows recommendations from the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, part of the commerce ministry.

The affected products include industrial inputs such as PEDA, Acetonitrile, and Vitamin-A Palmitate, with duties now set to be in place for five years. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs announced the imposition of these measures, reflecting India's broader strategy to support local industries.

These anti-dumping duties are a response to the widening trade deficit with China, which reached USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25. The initiative also seeks to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities by creating a level playing field for local producers against foreign competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025