India Launches Dedicated Helicopter Directorate to Boost Aviation Sector

The Union Minister, K Rammohan Naidu, unveiled a dedicated helicopter directorate under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to streamline regulatory oversight and address safety concerns specific to helicopters.

Speaking at the 7th Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit, Naidu highlighted the government's efforts to enhance regional connectivity through policies such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala, and the National Civil Aviation Policy. These initiatives aim to reshape the country's economic landscape and pave the way for 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

Naidu expressed the importance of integrating helicopters and small aircraft into the aviation ecosystem, emphasizing a robust safety culture to ensure the well-being of pilgrims and passengers in challenging terrains such as Kedarnath. He reiterated the government's commitment to democratizing flying under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)