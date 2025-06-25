Left Menu

Iran Activates Air Defenses in Tabriz Amid Ceasefire Tensions

Iranian air defenses were activated in Tabriz against drones, reported two Iranian news sites amid tensions between Israel and Iran. However, there was no official confirmation from the Iranian authorities regarding this incident.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reports emerged on Tuesday evening that Iranian air defenses were engaged in Tabriz, targeting drones in response to ongoing regional tensions.

The activation comes against the backdrop of a precarious ceasefire between Israel and Iran, as tensions persist in the area.

Despite reports from local news outlets, Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed the incident, leaving room for speculation about regional security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

