Iran Activates Air Defenses in Tabriz Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Iranian air defenses were activated in Tabriz against drones, reported two Iranian news sites amid tensions between Israel and Iran. However, there was no official confirmation from the Iranian authorities regarding this incident.
Reports emerged on Tuesday evening that Iranian air defenses were engaged in Tabriz, targeting drones in response to ongoing regional tensions.
The activation comes against the backdrop of a precarious ceasefire between Israel and Iran, as tensions persist in the area.
Despite reports from local news outlets, Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed the incident, leaving room for speculation about regional security measures.
