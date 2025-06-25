Signature Global's Strategic Financial Leap: A Bold Move in Real Estate Financing

Gurugram-based real estate powerhouse Signature Global is poised for a significant financial move. The company has announced plans to raise up to Rs 875 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the board of Signature Global has given the green light for the issuance of secured, listed, redeemable NCDs. This fundraising effort is intended to be executed in one or more series or tranches, strategically aimed at facilitating the company's expansive growth objectives.

Additionally, the board has ratified steps to seek shareholder approval via a postal ballot. This includes securing consent for the issuance of NCDs, expanding borrowing limits, and revising the Articles of Association to accommodate these initiatives. Signature Global, which became the fifth-largest listed real estate firm in India in terms of sales bookings for the fiscal year 2024-25, continues its trajectory with ambitions to significantly boost its pre-sales figures.