Signature Global's Strategic Financial Leap: A Bold Move in Real Estate Financing

Signature Global, a leading real estate developer, plans to raise Rs 875 crore through non-convertible debentures via a private placement. The company's board has secured approval for this financial maneuver alongside enhancing borrowing limitations and amending its Articles of Association to support growth ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram-based real estate powerhouse Signature Global is poised for a significant financial move. The company has announced plans to raise up to Rs 875 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the board of Signature Global has given the green light for the issuance of secured, listed, redeemable NCDs. This fundraising effort is intended to be executed in one or more series or tranches, strategically aimed at facilitating the company's expansive growth objectives.

Additionally, the board has ratified steps to seek shareholder approval via a postal ballot. This includes securing consent for the issuance of NCDs, expanding borrowing limits, and revising the Articles of Association to accommodate these initiatives. Signature Global, which became the fifth-largest listed real estate firm in India in terms of sales bookings for the fiscal year 2024-25, continues its trajectory with ambitions to significantly boost its pre-sales figures.

