Stalin's Plea Against Rail Fare Hike Hits Tracks
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid increasing train fares, emphasizing the stress on middle-class families due to recent price hikes. The AIADMK criticized the DMK's own state-level increases. Stalin advocated for ordinary train services and opposed prioritizing AC coaches.
In a fervent appeal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the impending hike in train fares scheduled for July. As passenger happiness hangs in the balance, Stalin highlighted the distress felt by ordinary citizens due to fewer non-AC train coaches.
Stalin expressed empathy for middle-class struggles amid rising living costs, including recent cooking gas price hikes. He argued that Indian Railways symbolize a familial service rather than a commercial enterprise, advocating for the retention of standard coaches and affordable fares for all.
Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK for imposing steep state-level taxes while opposing minimal federal fare hikes. Palaniswami's retort pointed to perceived hypocrisy in Stalin's stance, likening it to 'the Devil quoting scripture.'
