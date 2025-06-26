Turkey Backs NATO's Bold Spending Hike

In a significant commitment to global security, Turkey has endorsed NATO's decision to elevate its defense spending target to 5% of GDP by 2035. This development comes as NATO addresses growing threats, with Turkey already setting a precedent by exceeding the previous 2% benchmark.

According to a Turkish defense ministry source, Turkey ranks among the top NATO contributors in terms of operations and missions. The nation aims to advance its defense industry further, emphasizing research and development, while striving to extend its sophisticated air defense network, particularly through the 'Steel Dome' project.

Investment priorities for Turkey include air defense systems, as well as hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missile technologies. Additionally, there is a focus on unmanned vehicle innovations and next-generation naval and ground military equipment, aligning with NATO's new goal to allocate 3.5% of GDP to core defense needs.

