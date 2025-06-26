Turkey Backs NATO's Bold Spending Hike
Turkey has expressed support for NATO's updated defense spending goal of 5% of GDP by 2035, already surpassing the former 2% benchmark. Turkey, a key ally within NATO, is enhancing its defense capabilities, investing in advanced military technology including air defense systems and next-generation military assets.
In a significant commitment to global security, Turkey has endorsed NATO's decision to elevate its defense spending target to 5% of GDP by 2035. This development comes as NATO addresses growing threats, with Turkey already setting a precedent by exceeding the previous 2% benchmark.
According to a Turkish defense ministry source, Turkey ranks among the top NATO contributors in terms of operations and missions. The nation aims to advance its defense industry further, emphasizing research and development, while striving to extend its sophisticated air defense network, particularly through the 'Steel Dome' project.
Investment priorities for Turkey include air defense systems, as well as hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missile technologies. Additionally, there is a focus on unmanned vehicle innovations and next-generation naval and ground military equipment, aligning with NATO's new goal to allocate 3.5% of GDP to core defense needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
