Left Menu

Turkey Backs NATO's Bold Spending Hike

Turkey has expressed support for NATO's updated defense spending goal of 5% of GDP by 2035, already surpassing the former 2% benchmark. Turkey, a key ally within NATO, is enhancing its defense capabilities, investing in advanced military technology including air defense systems and next-generation military assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:30 IST
Turkey Backs NATO's Bold Spending Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant commitment to global security, Turkey has endorsed NATO's decision to elevate its defense spending target to 5% of GDP by 2035. This development comes as NATO addresses growing threats, with Turkey already setting a precedent by exceeding the previous 2% benchmark.

According to a Turkish defense ministry source, Turkey ranks among the top NATO contributors in terms of operations and missions. The nation aims to advance its defense industry further, emphasizing research and development, while striving to extend its sophisticated air defense network, particularly through the 'Steel Dome' project.

Investment priorities for Turkey include air defense systems, as well as hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missile technologies. Additionally, there is a focus on unmanned vehicle innovations and next-generation naval and ground military equipment, aligning with NATO's new goal to allocate 3.5% of GDP to core defense needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025