Tragedy on the Badrinath Highway: Pilgrims' Bus Plunges into Alaknanda River
A bus carrying pilgrims from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra to Badrinath fell into the Alaknanda River, resulting in three deaths, eight injuries, and nine missing people. The accident occurred on the Badrinath National Highway. Rescue operations are ongoing despite the strong river currents.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred on Thursday when a bus carrying pilgrims from multiple Indian states plunged into the Alaknanda River, resulting in three fatalities, eight injuries, and nine individuals reported missing. The bus was heading to Badrinath when it met with this unfortunate incident.
The vehicle crashed near Gholtir village on the Badrinath National Highway, caught between Rudraprayag and Gauchar. Local villagers, alongside rescue teams, are battling strong river currents to conduct relief operations.
The bus fell several hundred feet into the gorge after being allegedly hit by an oncoming truck. With 20 passengers aboard, the crash site drew immediate attention from nearby residents. Efforts continue to find the missing and care for the injured, many of whom have been airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Revolutionizes Sugarcane Farming in Maharashtra
Gujarat and Odisha Gear Up for Grand Jagannath Rath Yatra Festivities
Maharashtra's Thane District Witnesses Gruesome Discovery in Jungle Area
Gujarat Gears Up for International Yoga Day with Massive Participation
Gujarat's Obesity-Free Push: Pioneering Yoga Campaign