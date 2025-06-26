Tragedy on the Badrinath Highway: Pilgrims' Bus Plunges into Alaknanda River

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday when a bus carrying pilgrims from multiple Indian states plunged into the Alaknanda River, resulting in three fatalities, eight injuries, and nine individuals reported missing. The bus was heading to Badrinath when it met with this unfortunate incident.

The vehicle crashed near Gholtir village on the Badrinath National Highway, caught between Rudraprayag and Gauchar. Local villagers, alongside rescue teams, are battling strong river currents to conduct relief operations.

The bus fell several hundred feet into the gorge after being allegedly hit by an oncoming truck. With 20 passengers aboard, the crash site drew immediate attention from nearby residents. Efforts continue to find the missing and care for the injured, many of whom have been airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)