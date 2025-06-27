Left Menu

Drone Strike Disrupts Traffic in Volgograd's Don River

Traffic on the Don River in Russia's Volgograd was halted due to debris from a Ukrainian drone attack. No injuries were reported, but the Volgograd airport experienced temporary closure. Air defense destroyed 39 drones overnight, with 13 targeted in the Volgograd region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:04 IST
Drone Strike Disrupts Traffic in Volgograd's Don River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Traffic on the Don River in Russia's Volgograd region faced temporary restrictions following debris clearance from a substantial Ukrainian drone attack, according to the regional governor's office.

Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov assured on Telegram that no injuries occurred during the incident. The status of damage to the bridge over the Don River, Europe's fifth-longest, remains ambiguous.

Rosaviatsia confirmed Volgograd's airport was briefly shut, resuming operations around 7 a.m. local time. Russia's defense ministry reported its air defenses intercepted 39 Ukrainian drones overnight, 13 of which targeted the Volgograd area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025