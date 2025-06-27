Drone Strike Disrupts Traffic in Volgograd's Don River

Traffic on the Don River in Russia's Volgograd region faced temporary restrictions following debris clearance from a substantial Ukrainian drone attack, according to the regional governor's office.

Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov assured on Telegram that no injuries occurred during the incident. The status of damage to the bridge over the Don River, Europe's fifth-longest, remains ambiguous.

Rosaviatsia confirmed Volgograd's airport was briefly shut, resuming operations around 7 a.m. local time. Russia's defense ministry reported its air defenses intercepted 39 Ukrainian drones overnight, 13 of which targeted the Volgograd area.

(With inputs from agencies.)