AVG Logistics Launches Electric Fleet, Sets Benchmark for Green Logistics in India

AVG Logistics Limited, a leading provider in multimodal logistics solutions, has successfully integrated electric vehicles into its operations at Tata Steel, furthering its commitment to sustainable logistics.

The launch, held on June 23, 2025, introduces an electric fleet designed for intra-plant and short-haul deliveries, aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions and drive eco-friendly practices within the industrial logistics sector.

With the inclusion of 55-ton high-capacity electric trucks from TATA Motors, AVG Logistics is at the forefront of transforming logistics through green mobility. This initiative not only aligns with Tata Steel's environmental goals but also boosts AVG's operational efficiency and service capabilities, reflecting a shared vision for a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)