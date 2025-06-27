Left Menu

AVG Logistics Launches Electric Fleet, Sets Benchmark for Green Logistics in India

AVG Logistics inaugurated electric vehicles at Tata Steel to promote sustainable logistics. This launch underscores their eco-friendly vision and marks a significant step in reducing carbon emissions. It aligns with Tata Steel’s green goals and boosts AVG's operations with TATA Motors' electric trucks, enhancing efficiency and service capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:06 IST
AVG Logistics inaugurates EV fleet at Tata Steel facility, June 23, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AVG Logistics Limited, a leading provider in multimodal logistics solutions, has successfully integrated electric vehicles into its operations at Tata Steel, furthering its commitment to sustainable logistics.

The launch, held on June 23, 2025, introduces an electric fleet designed for intra-plant and short-haul deliveries, aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions and drive eco-friendly practices within the industrial logistics sector.

With the inclusion of 55-ton high-capacity electric trucks from TATA Motors, AVG Logistics is at the forefront of transforming logistics through green mobility. This initiative not only aligns with Tata Steel's environmental goals but also boosts AVG's operational efficiency and service capabilities, reflecting a shared vision for a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

