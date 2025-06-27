Left Menu

Delhi Rolls Out 105 New Electric Buses Under BJP's Cleaner Transport Vision

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 105 orange-coloured DEVI electric buses, inaugurating a new depot to advance the capital's public transport. Criticizing the former AAP government for corruption and inefficiency, BJP highlights its commitment to clean, modern, and efficient transport, aiming for 100% bus fleet electrification by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:20 IST
Delhi Rolls Out 105 New Electric Buses Under BJP's Cleaner Transport Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a fleet of 105 new orange-coloured DEVI (Delhi EV Inter-connector) electric buses, marking a significant step towards cleaner and efficient public transport in the capital.

At the inauguration of the Sector A9 depot in Narela, Gupta criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of bringing losses and corruption to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). She emphasized the BJP's dedication to fulfilling their commitments to the residents of Delhi by introducing these new buses.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed the BJP government's ongoing efforts, ensuring a fully electrified bus fleet by 2027, while addressing accusations of AAP's misleading claims regarding the new buses.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025