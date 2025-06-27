Delhi Rolls Out 105 New Electric Buses Under BJP's Cleaner Transport Vision
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 105 orange-coloured DEVI electric buses, inaugurating a new depot to advance the capital's public transport. Criticizing the former AAP government for corruption and inefficiency, BJP highlights its commitment to clean, modern, and efficient transport, aiming for 100% bus fleet electrification by 2027.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a fleet of 105 new orange-coloured DEVI (Delhi EV Inter-connector) electric buses, marking a significant step towards cleaner and efficient public transport in the capital.
At the inauguration of the Sector A9 depot in Narela, Gupta criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of bringing losses and corruption to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). She emphasized the BJP's dedication to fulfilling their commitments to the residents of Delhi by introducing these new buses.
Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed the BJP government's ongoing efforts, ensuring a fully electrified bus fleet by 2027, while addressing accusations of AAP's misleading claims regarding the new buses.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- electric buses
- DEVI
- Rekha Gupta
- BJP
- AAP
- public transport
- DTC
- corruption
- electrification
ALSO READ
Bihar BJP Chief Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Allegations Against Government
Controversy Erupts Over Liquor Sales in Ayodhya Amid BJP Criticism
BJP Clinches Key MCD Standing Committee Roles Amidst AAP Challenge
Political Dynamics: Raj Thackeray and the Potential BJP-MNS Alliance
Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani believed to be on board Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad: BJP leader.