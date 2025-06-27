Delhi Rolls Out 105 New Electric Buses Under BJP's Cleaner Transport Vision

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a fleet of 105 new orange-coloured DEVI (Delhi EV Inter-connector) electric buses, marking a significant step towards cleaner and efficient public transport in the capital.

At the inauguration of the Sector A9 depot in Narela, Gupta criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of bringing losses and corruption to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). She emphasized the BJP's dedication to fulfilling their commitments to the residents of Delhi by introducing these new buses.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed the BJP government's ongoing efforts, ensuring a fully electrified bus fleet by 2027, while addressing accusations of AAP's misleading claims regarding the new buses.