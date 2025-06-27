Ashok Leyland Secures Major Order from Instant Transport Solution
Ashok Leyland, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, has received an order for 200 trucks from Instant Transport Solution Pvt Ltd. The company has commenced deliveries with the first batch of trucks handed over. This marks a significant partnership aimed at enhancing logistics efficiency.
- Country:
- India
Ashok Leyland, a leading name in the commercial vehicle sector, on Friday announced securing a significant order from logistics company Instant Transport Solution Pvt Ltd for the supply of 200 trucks.
The esteemed vehicle maker has already begun dispatching the ordered trucks, having delivered the keys to the first 100 units.
This substantial transaction not only highlights the demand for Ashok Leyland's reliable vehicles but also signifies a strengthened partnership with Instant Transport Solution to enhance logistics efficiency, according to Sanjeev Kumar, President of Ashok Leyland MHCV, and Rajbir Singh, Executive Chairman of Instant Transport Solution Pvt Ltd.
