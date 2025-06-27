Left Menu

New Aviation Safety Rules: China's Power Bank Ban Takes Flight

China's aviation regulator bans power banks without safety certification on flights, following global incidents of overheating batteries. Lithium batteries, posing safety risks, are increasingly carried on flights. China requires '3C' certification for safety, leading to recalls by manufacturers like Anker and Romoss. Airlines globally tighten power bank rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:15 IST
New Aviation Safety Rules: China's Power Bank Ban Takes Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's aviation authorities are set to ban passengers from carrying uncertified power banks on flights starting Saturday. This stringent measure, aimed at enhancing safety standards, comes in response to numerous global incidents involving overheating lithium batteries, including power banks, on aircraft.

The decision follows alarming events such as the January fire on an Air Busan plane, allegedly caused by a spare power bank, and a March incident where a Hong Kong Airlines flight was diverted due to a cabin fire. Devices with lithium batteries, like laptops and electronic cigarettes, have become a growing concern for aviation safety as they can emit smoke or fire when malfunctioning.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration recorded a consistent rise in lithium battery overheating incidents, nearly tripling from 2018 to 2022. In light of this, China's Civil Aviation Administration mandates power banks to have '3C' safety certification, leading to recalls from major manufacturers. Airlines worldwide are tightening regulations to mitigate risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025