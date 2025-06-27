New Aviation Safety Rules: China's Power Bank Ban Takes Flight

China's aviation authorities are set to ban passengers from carrying uncertified power banks on flights starting Saturday. This stringent measure, aimed at enhancing safety standards, comes in response to numerous global incidents involving overheating lithium batteries, including power banks, on aircraft.

The decision follows alarming events such as the January fire on an Air Busan plane, allegedly caused by a spare power bank, and a March incident where a Hong Kong Airlines flight was diverted due to a cabin fire. Devices with lithium batteries, like laptops and electronic cigarettes, have become a growing concern for aviation safety as they can emit smoke or fire when malfunctioning.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration recorded a consistent rise in lithium battery overheating incidents, nearly tripling from 2018 to 2022. In light of this, China's Civil Aviation Administration mandates power banks to have '3C' safety certification, leading to recalls from major manufacturers. Airlines worldwide are tightening regulations to mitigate risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)