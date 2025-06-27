Nitin Gadkari Unveils Logistics Milestones at ET Edge SCM Fest 2025
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the ET Edge Supply Chain Management Fest 2025 in New Delhi, highlighting India's strides in reducing logistics costs, enhancing infrastructure, and embracing green energy. Gadkari's speech underscored logistics as a catalyst for economic progress, announcing key initiatives in hydrogen fueling and multimodal infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In an address at the ET Edge Supply Chain Management Fest 2025, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari heralded India's strides in reducing logistics costs and advancing green infrastructure. He highlighted the integration of alternative fuels and multimodal infrastructure as crucial for economic growth.
Gadkari shared insightful statistics, noting logistics cost reduction from 16% of GDP to a 10% decline, supported by investments in expressways and digital infrastructure. Future plans include a ₹600 crore hydrogen infrastructure project across key highways.
The Minister spotlighted India's vibrant automobile sector and outlined transformative logistics initiatives under the PM Gati Shakti Yojana. Industry leaders emphasized collaboration and innovation as pivotal to overcoming supply chain challenges, aligning with the summit's theme of 'Resilient Networks, Limitless Growth.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Forging New Ties: Nepal-India Green Energy Revolution
DayOne Pioneers with Landmark Green Energy Agreement in Malaysia
Geopolitical and maritime chokepoints threaten global supply chains
Green Skills Revolution: India's Boost in EV and Green Energy Training
Maharashtra's Green Energy Acceleration: Fadnavis Unveils Ambitious Renewable Plans