Nitin Gadkari Unveils Logistics Milestones at ET Edge SCM Fest 2025

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the ET Edge Supply Chain Management Fest 2025 in New Delhi, highlighting India's strides in reducing logistics costs, enhancing infrastructure, and embracing green energy. Gadkari's speech underscored logistics as a catalyst for economic progress, announcing key initiatives in hydrogen fueling and multimodal infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:52 IST
Nitin Gadkari
In an address at the ET Edge Supply Chain Management Fest 2025, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari heralded India's strides in reducing logistics costs and advancing green infrastructure. He highlighted the integration of alternative fuels and multimodal infrastructure as crucial for economic growth.

Gadkari shared insightful statistics, noting logistics cost reduction from 16% of GDP to a 10% decline, supported by investments in expressways and digital infrastructure. Future plans include a ₹600 crore hydrogen infrastructure project across key highways.

The Minister spotlighted India's vibrant automobile sector and outlined transformative logistics initiatives under the PM Gati Shakti Yojana. Industry leaders emphasized collaboration and innovation as pivotal to overcoming supply chain challenges, aligning with the summit's theme of 'Resilient Networks, Limitless Growth.'

