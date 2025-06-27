Mercedes-Benz Revving Up India's EV Market with New Scheme

The recent announcement of the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI) is being hailed as a significant development for the Indian automotive industry. By offering reduced import duties for electric vehicles, the government aims to attract more foreign investors.

Mercedes-Benz India CEO Santo Iyer expressed optimism about the scheme, suggesting it could usher in new entrants to the market. Despite existing investments in India, Iyer is confident about the scheme's potential to bring in more players with their electric vehicle (EV) portfolios.

The launch of the AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ and GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Coupe reinforces Mercedes-Benz's commitment to India's luxury car sector. These models, showcasing high-performance engineering, underline the company's dedication to meeting the demands of Indian motoring enthusiasts amid geopolitical and supply chain challenges.

