Middle East Air Travel Chaos: Airlines Ground to a Halt

Airlines have suspended or adjusted their flights in response to the recent air conflict between Iran and Israel. Affected destinations include Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, and others, with carriers like Aegean, Air France-KLM, Air Canada, and Lufthansa altering their operations amid regional airspace safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Middle East's air travel network remains shaken in the aftermath of the 12-day air conflict between Iran and Israel, despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire taking effect. As safety concerns over airspace persist, several airlines have opted to cancel or delay their services in the region.

Prominent airlines such as Aegean Airlines and Air France-KLM have suspended flights to major hubs like Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Amman. Air Canada has halted its operations between Toronto and Dubai, extending its service pause to the region until early August. Meanwhile, Lufthansa Group has pulled back from servicing Beirut, Tel Aviv, and Tehran through at least July.

As disruptions continue, airlines like El Al and Flydubai plan a gradual return to normalcy, with the former resuming more routes from key locations. The situation underscores the heavily impacted air travel landscape and the uncertainty overshadowing the Middle Eastern aviation sector.

