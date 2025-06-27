Left Menu

Traffic Chaos Claims Life on Indore-Dewas Highway

A severe traffic jam on the Indore-Dewas section of the Agra-Mumbai highway led to the death of Kamal Panchal, a 65-year-old farmer, due to a heart attack. Construction projects and adverse weather were cited as reasons for the worsening traffic, highlighting the need for urgent interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:18 IST
Traffic Chaos Claims Life on Indore-Dewas Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old man, Kamal Panchal, lost his life to a heart attack, exacerbated by being trapped in a seven-kilometer traffic jam on the Indore-Dewas section of the Agra-Mumbai national highway on Friday. Kamal Panchal, a farmer from the Bijalpur area, was on his way from Indore to Dewas when the incident occurred.

Reports indicate that the traffic congestion resulted from ongoing construction work at Arjun Baroda village, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded. Panchal's son, Vijay, recounted how his father's health deteriorated, and attempts to reach a hospital were delayed by an hour. Unfortunately, upon reaching a Dewas hospital, Kamal Panchal was declared dead.

Authorities have come under scrutiny, with Vijay Panchal criticizing the lack of police presence to manage the traffic situation. In response, police have increased personnel deployment, and changes have been made to route management. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) attributed the congestion to multiple construction projects, including a new underpass and expansions of arterial roads.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025