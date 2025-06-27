Traffic Chaos Claims Life on Indore-Dewas Highway

A 65-year-old man, Kamal Panchal, lost his life to a heart attack, exacerbated by being trapped in a seven-kilometer traffic jam on the Indore-Dewas section of the Agra-Mumbai national highway on Friday. Kamal Panchal, a farmer from the Bijalpur area, was on his way from Indore to Dewas when the incident occurred.

Reports indicate that the traffic congestion resulted from ongoing construction work at Arjun Baroda village, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded. Panchal's son, Vijay, recounted how his father's health deteriorated, and attempts to reach a hospital were delayed by an hour. Unfortunately, upon reaching a Dewas hospital, Kamal Panchal was declared dead.

Authorities have come under scrutiny, with Vijay Panchal criticizing the lack of police presence to manage the traffic situation. In response, police have increased personnel deployment, and changes have been made to route management. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) attributed the congestion to multiple construction projects, including a new underpass and expansions of arterial roads.