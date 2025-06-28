Breaking Barriers: 'Sass It Up' Wins Best Health Podcast

'Sass It Up', a groundbreaking podcast hosted by former choreographer and entrepreneur Karishma Chavan, has claimed the HT Smartcast Award for Best Podcast in Health and Wellness 2025, representing a significant moment for sexual health advocacy in India.

Backed by 'Sassiest', India's pioneering doctor-backed sexual health brand for women and the LGBTQIA+ community, and produced by MnM Talkies under Mantra's guidance, the podcast was created to boldly discuss issues of sexuality, pleasure, and intimacy within a safe and informed space. In her acceptance speech, Chavan dedicated the win to those marginalized in traditional health dialogues.

Over three years, 'Sass It Up' has featured prominent experts discussing topics from orgasms to gender identity, aiming to dismantle taboos. Chavan has transformed Sassiest into a mission-driven brand, offering doctor-approved products and educational resources, thus bridging the gap between sexual health, education, and pleasure for women and queer individuals.

The podcast's mainstream recognition reflects India's evolving attitudes towards sexual health, highlighting the shift from whispered myths to open, informed discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)