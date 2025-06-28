Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: 'Sass It Up' Wins Best Health Podcast

'Sass It Up', an award-winning podcast, celebrates a new era of sexual health advocacy in India. Under Karishma Chavan's visionary leadership, the podcast addresses taboo topics with empathy and science, offering a voice to often-silenced communities. Its triumph marks a significant cultural milestone in Indian discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:45 IST
Breaking Barriers: 'Sass It Up' Wins Best Health Podcast
Karishma Chavan's "Sass It Up" Wins Big at HT Smartcast Awards 2025 -- A Groundbreaking Moment for Sexual Wellness in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Sass It Up', a groundbreaking podcast hosted by former choreographer and entrepreneur Karishma Chavan, has claimed the HT Smartcast Award for Best Podcast in Health and Wellness 2025, representing a significant moment for sexual health advocacy in India.

Backed by 'Sassiest', India's pioneering doctor-backed sexual health brand for women and the LGBTQIA+ community, and produced by MnM Talkies under Mantra's guidance, the podcast was created to boldly discuss issues of sexuality, pleasure, and intimacy within a safe and informed space. In her acceptance speech, Chavan dedicated the win to those marginalized in traditional health dialogues.

Over three years, 'Sass It Up' has featured prominent experts discussing topics from orgasms to gender identity, aiming to dismantle taboos. Chavan has transformed Sassiest into a mission-driven brand, offering doctor-approved products and educational resources, thus bridging the gap between sexual health, education, and pleasure for women and queer individuals.

The podcast's mainstream recognition reflects India's evolving attitudes towards sexual health, highlighting the shift from whispered myths to open, informed discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025