Karnataka's Crackdown on Overcharging Auto Rickshaws

Karnataka's Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, has issued a directive to the Transport Commissioner to crack down on autorickshaws in Bengaluru that charge fares above government-mandated rates. Labeling the overpricing as 'daylight robbery,' Reddy emphasized the need for immediate and strict measures.

The minister proposed canceling permits of offending vehicles and registering cases against the drivers. Citing examples of recent exorbitant charges, Reddy highlighted the public's frustration and the persistent complaints regarding auto fare hikes.

A call has been made for creating an effective action plan to protect consumer interests. Instances of overcharging were shared with officials through mobile screenshots, depicting the necessity for stern action against non-compliant auto drivers.