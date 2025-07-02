Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL) Appoints Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan as its official Brand Ambassador

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 2: Saatvik Green Energy Limited ("SGEL"), proudly announces the appointment of Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan as its official brand ambassador.

More than a Collaboration--A Shared Purpose The journey began with an impromptu conversation between SGEL's Chairman and Managing Director, Neelesh Garg; Managing Director, Manik Garg; and Chief Executive Officer Prashant Mathur. What started as a casual discussion about resonance and representation, quickly evolved into a purposeful decision. Kartik Aaryan, known for his grounded persona, relatable storytelling, and aspirational yet rooted appeal, emerged as a perfect reflection of what Saatvik stands for.

Neelesh Garg, Chairman and Managing Director, SGEL said: "We saw that same integrity, hard work, and humility in Kartik's journey--from Gwalior to global stardom. That's when we knew--it wasn't a pitch, it was a purpose." Manik Garg, Managing Director, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, said, "As we step into a new decade of our journey, Kartik Aaryan becomes not just the face of the brand, but the voice of this belief. With Kartik, we aim to inspire people to choose a cleaner, better, more self-reliant tomorrow."

Kartik Aaryan said: "I'm excited to be part of the Saatvik brand. As someone who believes in responsible choices, whether in life or work, this association feels natural. Clean energy is not just a necessity--it's a shared responsibility. I've always believed in backing missions rooted in integrity and I'm looking forward to this wonderful collaboration." "Kartik represents the new India--ambitious yet authentic. He's not just a youth icon--he's a believer. In ethics, in effort, in empathy," added Prashant Mathur, CEO, SGEL.

About Saatvik Green Energy Limited SGEL is one of India's leading module manufacturers, in terms of operational solar PV module manufacturing capacity, with an operational capacity of approximately 3.80 GW modules as of February 28, 2025. The SGEL offers Mono PERC and N-TopCon modules, EPC services, and O&M capabilities.

