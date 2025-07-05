Left Menu

Technical Snag Grounds Thai Lion Air Flight: Safety First for Passengers

A Thai Lion Air flight with 130 passengers and seven crew members experienced a technical issue shortly after departing from Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, forcing it to return to the parking bay. The flight was cancelled for safety reasons, and passengers were accommodated in hotels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:55 IST
  • India

A Thai Lion Air flight was forced to return to its parking bay at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical snag, according to officials.

The Boeing 737-800 developed a flap-related problem, prompting the plane to abort its journey to Bangkok and causing the cancellation of the flight.

Safety concerns led to the cancellation, and passengers, who expressed dissatisfaction, were accommodated in hotels, ensuring their well-being was prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

