Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Uncle and Infant Nephew
A 40-year-old man and his 10-month-old nephew lost their lives in a motorcycle accident involving a truck in Sansarpur village. The child's mother suffered serious injuries. The truck driver initially fled but was later apprehended by the police. The police are investigating the case.
A fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a truck led to the death of a 40-year-old man and his 10-month-old nephew in Sansarpur village. The accident occurred as they were on their way to a doctor's appointment, authorities reported.
The mother of the infant, injured in the incident, was admitted to a hospital. The driver attempted to escape but was apprehended by the police, who are currently investigating the tragic event.
The Superintendent of Police, Sagar Jain, confirmed the victims were thrown off the motorcycle upon collision. Post-mortem examinations for the deceased are underway.
