Youth Leadership Ignites Climate Action at VIBGYOR MUN 2025
VIBGYOR Group of Schools hosted its 15th VIBGYOR Model United Nations, focusing on climate action and engaging over 700 students. The event comprised dynamic debates, strategic simulations, and a socio-cultural evening, culminating in a call for sustained climate-conscious action. It inspired youth to lead change for a better planet.
- Country:
- India
The VIBGYOR Group of Schools recently concluded the 15th edition of its flagship event, the VIBGYOR Model United Nations (VIBGYOR MUN), at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. The conference, held from June 25 to 28, 2025, centered on the theme of Climate Action, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13.
This year's MUN attracted over 700 student participants from 41 schools across India and abroad, providing a robust platform for dialogue on pressing international issues. Renowned academician Dr. Vedprakash Mishra inaugurated the event, urging students to become advocates for climate resilience and global cooperation. Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson of VIBGYOR Schools, praised the students' dedication to tackling climate change.
Key highlights included a high-stakes debate, intimate Fireside Chats on global challenges, a midnight crisis simulation, and a vibrant socio-cultural evening. The closing ceremony, attended by Founder Chairman Rustom Kerawalla, emphasized the importance of translating discussions into action for a more climate-conscious world. The event left behind a legacy of hope and urgent student-led action.
ALSO READ
EPFO Sees Surge in Young Workforce with April 2025 Enrollment Boom
India Gears Up for Asian Squash Doubles Showdown 2025
Team India Shines with Record Medals at Asian Para-Badminton Championship 2025
Gujarat's New Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2025: Boosting Investment and Innovation
DLF Ventures into Mumbai's Luxury Housing Market