Youth Leadership Ignites Climate Action at VIBGYOR MUN 2025

VIBGYOR Group of Schools hosted its 15th VIBGYOR Model United Nations, focusing on climate action and engaging over 700 students. The event comprised dynamic debates, strategic simulations, and a socio-cultural evening, culminating in a call for sustained climate-conscious action. It inspired youth to lead change for a better planet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:00 IST
VIBGYOR Group of Schools celebrates a milestone by hosting the 15th edition of Model United Nations.. Image Credit: ANI
The VIBGYOR Group of Schools recently concluded the 15th edition of its flagship event, the VIBGYOR Model United Nations (VIBGYOR MUN), at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. The conference, held from June 25 to 28, 2025, centered on the theme of Climate Action, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13.

This year's MUN attracted over 700 student participants from 41 schools across India and abroad, providing a robust platform for dialogue on pressing international issues. Renowned academician Dr. Vedprakash Mishra inaugurated the event, urging students to become advocates for climate resilience and global cooperation. Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson of VIBGYOR Schools, praised the students' dedication to tackling climate change.

Key highlights included a high-stakes debate, intimate Fireside Chats on global challenges, a midnight crisis simulation, and a vibrant socio-cultural evening. The closing ceremony, attended by Founder Chairman Rustom Kerawalla, emphasized the importance of translating discussions into action for a more climate-conscious world. The event left behind a legacy of hope and urgent student-led action.

