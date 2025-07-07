Northeast India to Sail Ahead with Maritime Mega-Investment

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal revealed ambitious plans to revolutionize the maritime sector in northeastern India, promising a Rs 5,000 crore investment over the next decade. The initiative, part of the broader 'Maritime India Vision 2030', aims to train 50,000 youths in maritime skills, significantly boosting employment in the region.

At a press conference, Sonowal announced the establishment of the Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati and a Centre of Excellence in Dibrugarh. These facilities are set to become pivotal in training and generating employment opportunities, supporting India's goal to become a global shipbuilding hub by mid-century.

The government's investment will also enhance infrastructure, including permanent cargo terminals and year-round dredging operations. Feasibility studies have paved the way for water metros in key cities, while new community jetties and lighthouses aim to bolster tourism and connectivity, supporting PM Narendra Modi's vision of regional development.

