Tragic Collision: School Van Meets Train
In Cuddalore, a school van was struck by a passenger train, killing three students. Controversy surrounds whether the railway gate was open or closed, leading to the tragic accident. Southern Railway and state authorities have announced compensations for the victims' families and are investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident in Cuddalore, a school van carrying four students collided with a passenger train. Three students tragically lost their lives, while another and the driver sustained injuries.
The grim event occurred early morning as the van attempted to cross a non-interlocked railroad gate. Conflicting statements emerged regarding whether the gate was open or closed. Southern Railway reported the gate was closed, but the van driver and an injured student claimed otherwise.
In response to the tragic loss, authorities, including the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, announced compensatory measures for the victims' families, while further investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
