Trump's Trade Diplomacy: India Deal on the Horizon

President Donald Trump signaled that a trade agreement with India is close to completion. While letters were sent to multiple countries about impending tariffs, India was notably exempt. Trump's comments followed a postponement of tariffs, allowing for further negotiations between the U.S. and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:47 IST
President Donald Trump has announced that the United States is nearing a trade agreement with India. This development arises as his administration commenced issuing letters detailing tariffs to be imposed on certain nations, although India was not among the recipients.

Trump highlighted existing deals with the United Kingdom and China, while stating that negotiations with India were progressing positively. He mentioned that several countries will face tariffs unless agreements are reached, marking a significant stance on trade policies.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated India's commitment to signing a trade agreement that aligns with national interests without rushing the process. The U.S. had previously extended the deadline for reciprocal tariffs until August 1, hoping to resolve outstanding issues.

