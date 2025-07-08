Kedaara Capital Secures Stake in Logistics Unicorn Porter

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to Kedaara Capital's acquisition proposal to buy a stake in SmartShift Logistics Solutions, the parent company of Porter. The deal promises further momentum in the logistics sector.

Kedaara Capital's Mumbai operations, through its affiliates Kedaara Sapphire Holding and Kedaara Capital Fund IV AIF, are spearheading the investment in the on-demand logistics firm. This move marks a significant step in strengthening Kedaara's footprint in the industry.

Earlier this year, Porter successfully raised $200 million in a Series F funding round, earning unicorn status with a valuation of $1.2 billion. The venture marks Porter as the third unicorn after Netradyne and Juspay in 2025, positioning it as a significant player in the logistics field.

(With inputs from agencies.)