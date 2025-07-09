Russia Thwarts Drone Threat Aimed at Moscow
Russia successfully intercepted two drones heading towards Moscow, ensuring no damage occurred, as stated by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. In response, flights at Sheremetyevo airport were temporarily suspended for safety. No injuries or damages were reported, maintaining the city's security stance.
Russia's air defense units intercepted and destroyed two unmanned drones approaching the capital city, Moscow, according to Sergei Sobyanin, the city's mayor. The drones were neutralized early Wednesday, preventing any harm to the city and its residents.
Mayor Sobyanin confirmed via Telegram that there was no reported damage resulting from the incident. Despite the potential threat, the swift action of the air defense units ensured the safety of Moscow's infrastructure and its citizens.
As a precautionary measure, Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, temporarily halted flights at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport for about 30 minutes overnight. This brief suspension was implemented to maintain air safety during the incident, as confirmed on their Telegram channel.
