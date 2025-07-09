Nationwide Strike Disrupts Haryana Roadways as Workers Voice Discontent

A nationwide strike organized by trade unions against new labour codes and privatisation has disrupted the normal functioning of Haryana Roadways buses in several regions.

While shops and other businesses operated normally, bus services experienced interruptions, particularly in Hisar, Bhiwani, and Kurukshetra, with roadways employees staging protests at bus terminals.

The strike also saw participation from various union members, government employees, health activists, and rural workers, protesting against what they perceive as anti-labour governmental policies and demanding the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme.

