Nationwide Strike Disrupts Haryana Roadways as Workers Voice Discontent

A nationwide strike, organized by trade unions protesting new labour laws and privatisation, impacted Haryana Roadways services in cities like Hisar and Kurukshetra. The strike included government employees, health workers, and rural sanitation workers, emphasizing anti-government policies and demanding the old pension scheme's restoration. Businesses mostly operated normally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar/Ambala | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:03 IST
A nationwide strike organized by trade unions against new labour codes and privatisation has disrupted the normal functioning of Haryana Roadways buses in several regions.

While shops and other businesses operated normally, bus services experienced interruptions, particularly in Hisar, Bhiwani, and Kurukshetra, with roadways employees staging protests at bus terminals.

The strike also saw participation from various union members, government employees, health activists, and rural workers, protesting against what they perceive as anti-labour governmental policies and demanding the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme.

