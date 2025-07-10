Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Russian Air Raid Hits Kostiantynivka

A Russian air strike in Kostiantynivka, eastern Ukraine, resulted in three deaths and one injury. An administrative building was destroyed, and rescue teams recovered bodies from the debris. The attack highlights the ongoing conflict in Donetsk, prompting calls for evacuation to safer regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 04:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Russian Air Raid Hits Kostiantynivka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian air strike has tragically claimed the lives of three individuals in Kostiantynivka, a front-line town in eastern Ukraine.

The attack resulted in the destruction of a one-storey administrative building and caused injuries to one person, according to national emergency services.

With the Donetsk region being a focal point of Russian aggression, local governor Vadym Filashkin urges citizens to evacuate to safer areas of Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025