Tragedy Strikes as Russian Air Raid Hits Kostiantynivka
A Russian air strike in Kostiantynivka, eastern Ukraine, resulted in three deaths and one injury. An administrative building was destroyed, and rescue teams recovered bodies from the debris. The attack highlights the ongoing conflict in Donetsk, prompting calls for evacuation to safer regions.
A Russian air strike has tragically claimed the lives of three individuals in Kostiantynivka, a front-line town in eastern Ukraine.
The attack resulted in the destruction of a one-storey administrative building and caused injuries to one person, according to national emergency services.
With the Donetsk region being a focal point of Russian aggression, local governor Vadym Filashkin urges citizens to evacuate to safer areas of Ukraine.
