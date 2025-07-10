Belgium's Bold Stride: Selling Belfius Stake to Boost Defense
The Belgian government considers selling a 20-30% stake in state-owned bank-insurer Belfius to fund increased defense spending, adhering to NATO norms. Discussions are ongoing regarding the method of sale, which could be an IPO or a direct sale. Belfius was acquired by the state in 2011.
- Country:
- Belgium
The Belgian government is contemplating the sale of a minority stake in the state-owned bank-insurer Belfius, according to sources cited by Belgian newspaper De Tijd. This strategic move aims to secure billions of euros essential for fulfilling its defense spending commitments.
Driven by a pledge to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2029, the government is exploring options, including an IPO or a direct sale of the 20-30% stake. However, discussions remain in preliminary stages, and no decision has been made yet.
Belfius came under state ownership in 2011 when Belgium purchased the financial arm of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia post-financial crisis, costing 4 billion euros. As the news circulates, both the government and Belfius have refrained from providing comments.
ALSO READ
Trump's NATO Dynamics: A Game of Defense Dollars and Diplomatic Tensions
Trump's NATO Summit: Defense Spending Dilemmas and Diplomatic Divides
ArisInfra Solutions IPO Falls Flat with Nearly 8% Listing Discount
Rama Telecom Paves the Way for Expansion with Upcoming IPO
Rama Telecom's IPO Aims to Boost Telecom Solutions