Leadership, Innovation Shine at Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025

The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, hosted by TBS Media at the Sheraton in New Delhi, spotlighted innovation and brand leadership in a rapidly changing world. Highlights included actor Aparshakti Khurana's insights, a major discussion on global and local brand synergy, and the launch of a Coffee Table Book.

The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, organized by TBS Media, concluded successfully at New Delhi's Sheraton Hotel. This year, the conclave's theme focused on 'Leadership in the Age of Disruption: Innovating Brands for a Changing World,' drawing eminent leaders and creative minds to discuss innovation and brand resilience.

The event was attended by renowned actor Aparshakti Khurana, serving as the Chief Guest. Khurana received the accolade of India's Inspirational Actor for his notable contributions to the entertainment sector, also engaging audiences with a thought-provoking fireside chat on leadership and creativity. A key session titled 'Global Vision, Indian Roots: Crafting Leadership and Brands for the World,' featured industry experts like Ms. Sushmita Nag and Mr. Shubham Pille, and was moderated by Mr. Kunal Khurana of KPMG Global Services.

The conclave also marked the unveiling of the annual Coffee Table Book, highlighting the year's outstanding brands and transformative leadership. TBS Media's CEO, Mr. Dhruv Pachnanda, emphasized the conclave's mission to celebrate extraordinary achievements and forward-thinking ideas. The event honored top brands such as BMW and Red FM, and recognized outstanding leaders including Dr. Tapan Singhel and Ms. Sussanne Khan.

