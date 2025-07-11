Wall Street Surges: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Reach Record Highs Amid Investor Optimism

Wall Street indexes, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, surged to record highs on Thursday. Investors brushed off concerns over President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements, focusing instead on positive earnings forecasts from Delta Air Lines, which rallied airline stocks market-wide.

Delta projected third-quarter and annual profits exceeding Wall Street estimates, leading to sector-wide gains for United Airlines and American Airlines. Meanwhile, Nvidia's valuation milestone and lower-than-expected initial jobless claims reassured investors, as economic indicators pointed to stability despite ongoing trade tensions.

In response to recent tariff threats, market optimism remains high. Analysts noted that investors are increasingly desensitized to potential inflationary impacts, awaiting more substantial evidence. The Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes suggest limited concern over long-term inflation, with the market anticipating possible future rate cuts amidst sustained economic growth.

