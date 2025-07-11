Overnight Drone Skirmish: Ukraine's Tactical Strikes on Russia

Ukraine conducted a series of overnight drone assaults, hitting Moscow and other key Russian regions. The attacks resulted in one fatality and damage to an agricultural site in the southwest, according to Russian reports.

Russia's defense ministry claimed that their air defenses intercepted 155 Ukrainian drones, including 11 targeting Moscow, in the early hours. Operations at three major Moscow airports were temporarily suspended but soon resumed as per the aviation authority, Rosaviatsia.

In the Lipetsk region, where a drone crash occurred, a fire broke out, leading to one death and an injury, noted regional governor Igor Artamonov. Russia's defense ministry states the strikes aim to reduce Moscow's war capabilities, though Ukraine has yet to comment.