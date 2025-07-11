Allegations of Safety Norm Violations Rock Kota Rail Division

A probe is underway in the Kota Rail Division following allegations from a signal staff member that senior engineering officials breached safety norms by using motor trolleys without authorization.

The incident on July 5, 2025, reportedly caused train delays and involved a physical altercation with the staff member, who attempted to prevent unauthorized activities.

Given a similar unauthorized motor trolley usage led to a fatal accident in the Sonpur division, a committee is now investigating the claims to ensure compliance with railway safety protocols.

