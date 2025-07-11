Allegations of Safety Norm Violations Rock Kota Rail Division
An investigation has been launched in the Kota Rail Division after a signal staff member alleged that senior officials used motor trolleys for track maintenance without authorization, violating safety norms. The incident supposedly led to train delays and a physical altercation. A similar case in Sonpur led to a fatal accident.
A probe is underway in the Kota Rail Division following allegations from a signal staff member that senior engineering officials breached safety norms by using motor trolleys without authorization.
The incident on July 5, 2025, reportedly caused train delays and involved a physical altercation with the staff member, who attempted to prevent unauthorized activities.
Given a similar unauthorized motor trolley usage led to a fatal accident in the Sonpur division, a committee is now investigating the claims to ensure compliance with railway safety protocols.
