Left Menu

Allegations of Safety Norm Violations Rock Kota Rail Division

An investigation has been launched in the Kota Rail Division after a signal staff member alleged that senior officials used motor trolleys for track maintenance without authorization, violating safety norms. The incident supposedly led to train delays and a physical altercation. A similar case in Sonpur led to a fatal accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:57 IST
Allegations of Safety Norm Violations Rock Kota Rail Division
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A probe is underway in the Kota Rail Division following allegations from a signal staff member that senior engineering officials breached safety norms by using motor trolleys without authorization.

The incident on July 5, 2025, reportedly caused train delays and involved a physical altercation with the staff member, who attempted to prevent unauthorized activities.

Given a similar unauthorized motor trolley usage led to a fatal accident in the Sonpur division, a committee is now investigating the claims to ensure compliance with railway safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025