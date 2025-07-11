Japan Strengthens Economic Ties with Gujarat: Focus on Semiconductors and Infrastructure

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, and Japan's Minister Koyoko Hokugo engaged with Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, in Gandhinagar.

The discussions underscored Japan's ambition to fortify economic ties with Gujarat, highlighting the state's support for over 350 Japanese enterprises. This meeting marks a step toward enhancing bilateral cooperation.

A focal point of the meeting was the Dholera Special Investment Region, identified as a potential center for semiconductor innovation. With an eye on future investments, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering infrastructure and industry relations.

