Japan Strengthens Economic Ties with Gujarat: Focus on Semiconductors and Infrastructure

Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, and Minister Koyoko Hokugo met with Gujarat's Chief Minister to discuss deepening economic ties. The focus was on enhancing semiconductor and infrastructure sectors. Japan is keen to invest in Dholera's semiconductor industry, envisioning Gujarat as a hub for innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant diplomatic meeting, Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, and Japan's Minister Koyoko Hokugo engaged with Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, in Gandhinagar.

The discussions underscored Japan's ambition to fortify economic ties with Gujarat, highlighting the state's support for over 350 Japanese enterprises. This meeting marks a step toward enhancing bilateral cooperation.

A focal point of the meeting was the Dholera Special Investment Region, identified as a potential center for semiconductor innovation. With an eye on future investments, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering infrastructure and industry relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

