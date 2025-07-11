GIFT City Revolutionizes Aircraft Leasing, Unlocking $5 Billion Opportunity for Indian Aviation
GIFT City in Gandhinagar, a special economic zone, offers tax benefits and relaxed leasing processes for aircraft, reducing costs by 10-15%. This has created a $5-billion annual opportunity for India's aviation industry, with 80% of the commercial fleet on lease benefiting from the ease and cost-effectiveness.
GIFT City, a global financial hub in Gandhinagar, has emerged as a pivotal player in transforming India's aviation landscape, offering a $5-billion opportunity annually through its advantageous aircraft leasing provisions. Civil Aviation Minister K Ramamohan Naidu announced this transformative potential on Friday.
Located within a special economic zone, GIFT City provides tax incentives for businesses, making it a strategic location for aircraft leasing. Lessors operating from this center benefit from tax exemptions and a simplified leasing procedure, eliminating the need for prior approval to import or lease aircraft, ultimately reducing leasing costs by up to 15%.
Speaking at the Western Region Ministers' Conference of Aviation, Naidu emphasized that the aviation sector is not just transportation but a catalyst for economic growth. The minister highlighted the government's long-term goal of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' and how the civil aviation sector plays a crucial role in achieving this vision by acting as an economic springboard and spurring infrastructural development.
