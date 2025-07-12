India's Air Cargo Revolution: A Blueprint for Global Leadership by 2030

The Air Cargo Forum India, in collaboration with Ascela Insights, has unveiled a transformative knowledge paper outlining a strategic roadmap for India's air cargo industry. The paper, titled 'India's Air Cargo Horizon,' was released at the 4th ACFI Annual Conclave in New Delhi. It aims to position India as a global hub by 2030, projecting a tripling of cargo volumes to 10 million metric tonnes annually.

Key elements driving the sector's rapid evolution include the e-commerce boom, policy momentum, and infrastructure investments. Additionally, the report highlights a collaborative agreement with The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) to enhance global connectivity and knowledge sharing. Partnerships with regional governments and infrastructure investments are also in the pipeline to bolster regional dominance.

The paper emphasizes the need for digital transformation, public-private partnerships, and regulatory upgrades to overcome current challenges such as high clearance times and infrastructure bottlenecks. It serves as a call to action for stakeholders to unite towards building a resilient, technologically advanced air cargo ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)